Boys basketball: Woodland 51, Columbia River 48

A A

How big was the Woodland Beavers’ 51-48 victory over Columbia River Thursday night in Greater St. Helens 2A League boys basketball?

In first-year Andrew Johnson’s eyes, big.

It keeps the Beavers atop the league standings in the win column with Mark Morris, which also won Thursday in its Civil War battle with R.A. Long.

“It’s huge for us,” Johnson said. “That’s a very good team. …. “To come out on top is huge.”

Tanner Sixberry’s 3-pointer with five seconds remaining broke a 48-all tie to push the Beavers to 3-1 in league play. Mark Morris is the lone unbeaten league team remaining at 3-0.

Sixberry finished with 11 as one of three Beavers to reach double figures. Bryce Mulder had a team-best 14 points and Tyler Flanagan had 10.

Johnson praised the defensive efforts of Flanagan and Wyatt Harsh on Jacob Hjort (game-high 16 points) and Spencer Long (15). Palmer Dinehart also added 13 rebounds with his eight pounds for Woodland.

WOODLAND 51, COLUMBIA RIVER 48

COLUMBIA RIVER — Kaden Dezort 11, Jacob Hjort 15, Evan Dirksen 0, Nathan Hockhalter 0, Spencer Long 15, Jack Armstrong 0, Spencer Black 6. Totals 17 (11) 3-6 48.

WOODLAND — Bryce Mulder 14, Devin Rice 0, Wyatt Harsh 8, Palmer Dinehart 8, Tristan Thomas 0, Tyler Flanagan 10, Tanner Sixberry 11. Totals 21 (6) 3-5 51.

C. River 7 17 8 16–48

Woodland 12 10 15 14–51

JV — C. River 48, Woodland 39

C — C. River 60, Woodland 21