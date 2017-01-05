Bundy’s lawyer’s case set for Friday morning in Portland

A A

A federal prosecutor from Spokane has been named to handle the citation given to Ammon Bundy’s attorney, who was tackled and shocked with a Taser by U.S. Marshals in October after arguing with a judge in Portland.

Michael Ormsby, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, filed a notice of appearance Tuesday and assigned Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Ohms to represent the government in the case, which is scheduled to be heard at 9 a.m. Friday in Portland.

The citation stemmed from the chaotic ending to the trial on Oct. 26 that resulted in the acquittals of Bundy and his brother, Ryan Bundy, on charges related to the 41-day armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Ore.

Moments after a jury acquitted the Bundys and five other defendants from the Oregon standoff, Ammon Bundy’s attorney, Marcus R. Mumford, requested Bundy’s immediate release. But U.S. District Judge Anna J. Brown ordered Bundy held at the request of U.S. Marshals due to a pending federal indictment in Nevada.

According to accounts published in the Oregonian, Mumford became animated in his arguments that Bundy should be released.

“He’s acquitted. Nevada doesn’t have jurisdiction,” Mumford yelled, according to the Oregonian. “If there’s a detainer, show me.”

“Mr. Mumford, you really need to never yell at me now or never again,” the judge responded.

Brown explained to the attorney that she released Bundy on all federal holds in the Oregon case. However, she instructed Mumford to take up any questions about Nevada case with the U.S. Marshals Service.

“If they want him, they know where to find him,” Mumford told the judge. “I don’t see any paper proving their authority to hold him.”

A group of six to seven U.S. Marshals then surrounded Mumford at the defense table.

Brown initially directed them to move back, but the federal agents grabbed Mumford, according to published accounts.

“What are you doing?” Mumford yelled, as he was taken down to the floor.

As deputy marshals yelled, “Stop resisting,” Brown ordered everyone out of the courtroom, according to the Oregonian.

Mumford was taken into custody by the Federal Protective Services.

According to court records, Mumford was cited for “failure to comply with lawful direction of a federal police officer.”

Ormsby said his office received a request for help from his counterparts in Oregon because of a potential conflict of interest. Ormsby said his office makes similar requests about 10 or 12 times a year.