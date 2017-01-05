Career & Internship Fair planned for February

A A

VANCOUVER – The annual Career & Internship Fair, an event introducing employers to students or recent graduates of Washington State University Vancouver, is slated for mid-February this year.

The event will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 14-16 in the Firstenburg Student Commons. Each day will highlight a different industry: Feb. 14, general business; Feb. 15, sciences, technology, engineering and math careers; and Feb. 16, public service, government and nonprofit organizations.

Costs for organizations to attend vary. For-profit businesses can register for $200, governments for $150 and nonprofits for $75. More than 80 organizations attended last year, according to the university. The event is free for alumni and students.

Register at bit.ly/CareerFair2017. More information is available from WSU Vancouver at 360-546-9155.