Competency exam ordered in mall attack

MOUNT VERNON — A judge has ordered a competency evaluation for the 20-year-old man charged with fatally shooting five people at a Washington shopping mall in September.

Prosecutors filed five aggravated murder charges against Arcan Cetin on Wednesday and during Thursday’s arraignment, Cetin’s lawyers asked the judge to order a competency evaluation before Cetin enters a plea.

The Skagit County Superior Court judge granted that motion.

Cetin’s stepfather has said that Cetin suffers from psychiatric problems.