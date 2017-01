A A

A reported two-car crash that knocked over power lines in the area around 11:15 a.m. at Andresen Road and Northeast 78th Street was still blocking traffic at the busy intersection after noon.

No one was injured, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Utilities crews were at the scene repairing power lines and poles, and motorists were advised to avoid the area if they could.

Clark County sheriff’s Sgt. Fred Neiman said around 12:45 p.m. that the roadway would likely re-open soon.