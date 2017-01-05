Gifford Pinchot National Forest snow report 01/05

A A

Mount St. Helens — Thirty-six inches at Cougar Sno-Park and 48 inches at Marble Mountain Sno-Park.

Both Marble Mountain lots often are full by 11 a.m. on weekends.

Snowshoes have created a well-worn trail to June Lake.

There are 86 inches at June Lake.

Wind River — Eighteen inches at Government Mineral Springs, about 45 inches at Koshko, McClellan Meadows and Oldman Pass sno-parks. About 48 inches at Lone Butte Sno-Park.

No grooming has been done in the upper Wind River area.

Mount Adams — About 24 to 30 inches at Atkisson, Flattop, Pineside and SnowKing sno-parks.

Atkisson and Flattop were groomed on Feb. 28. Pineside and SnowKing were groomed on Dec. 30.