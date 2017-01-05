Longtime Columbia River softball coach Ed Maxwell dies

A A

Ed Maxwell, who led Columbia River to three state softball championships in the 1990s, has died. He was 73.

Maxwell coached and taught for 30 years in the Vancouver School District.

He coached Columbia River softball for 16 years, leading the Chieftains to state titles in 1992, 1996 and 1997. More than 30 of his players went on to play at the college level.

Maxwell was also the head football coach at Columbia River from 1985-94, compiling a 40-34 record. He also coached tennis.

Maxwell was inducted into the Washington State Softball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2012.