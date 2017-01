A A

VANCOUVER – The McDonalds at 2814 N.E. Andresen Road is slated to be rebuilt, according to documents filed with the city.

The new building will improve traffic flow around the area and the drive-thru queue, and add parking. Property records list the lot size as 40,000 square feet, but the building’s size was not disclosed. Ontario, Calif.-based developer Core States Group will oversee reconstruction.