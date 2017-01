A A

A 72-year-old man who was reported missing on Wednesday was found safe Thursday morning, the Vancouver Police Department said.

The agency asked Wednesday afternoon for people to keep an eye out for the man who walked out of his assisted living home in the Image neighborhood around noon that day.

The police said Alfonso Flores Morales left his home in the 3000 block of Northeast 117th Court and didn’t return.

Morales has dementia and takes regular medication, police said.