Papa Murphy’s CEO Ken Calwell resigns

A A

Vancouver-based pizza company Papa Murphy’s is parting ways with its top executive, the company announced Wednesday.

CEO Ken Calwell left to “pursue other interests,” according to the company, and will be replaced in the interim by board chair Jean Birch.

Calwell called his tenure with the take-home pizza purveyor “an honor,” in a prepared statement.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to have worked side by side with the family of team members, franchise owners, and vendors that make Papa Murphy’s so special,” he said.

Calwell was hired as the company’s president in June 2011 and promoted to CEO in December 2011, according to his LinkedIn page. Calwell officially resigned Dec. 29, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and will receive a base salary for 16 months.

The departure comes after a tough period for Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. Share prices on the Nasdaq exchange dropped about 60 percent in 2016, and declining in-store sales prompted Calwell to call its fiscal third quarter “disappointing” in November. Birch called it “challenging,” but was optimistic about moving forward.

“We believe we are at a key inflection point at Papa Murphy’s, having successfully laid the groundwork for many of our long-term strategic initiatives,” she said in the statement.

Share prices closed Thursday at $4.56, up 5 cents.

The company said it will search both internally and externally for a replacement. The search continues, too, for an executive position left by John Barr, who was the chairman before Birch. Barr resigned in September.

Birch has served on the board since April 2015. She has been president of other companies in the food industry, including IHOP Restaurants, Inc., Romano’s Macaroni Grill and Corner Bakery Cafe. Birch’s new position will earn her a $42,917 per month and stock options.

“The board is fully confident in Ms. Birch’s ability to successfully lead Papa Murphy’s outstanding management team and to oversee the company’s outgoing strategic initiatives until a permanent Chief Executive Officer is appointed,” the company wrote in a statement.

Papa Murphy’s, founded in 1981, has more than 1,570 franchised or company-owned stores selling take-and-bake pizza in the United States, Canada and the United Arab Emirates.