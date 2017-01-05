Port of Vancouver’s rail entrance wins award

A A

VANCOUVER – The railroad entrance into the Port of Vancouver that cuts under the Columbia River railroad bridge has won an award for design from maritime magazine IHS Dredging and Port Construction.

The east-west rail entrance, completed in 2015, is said to reduce congestion by 40 percent by slipping under the north-south bridge in a watertight trench, and it helps the port achieve its overall goal of handling goods efficiently.

“This was an innovative and interesting method of both design and construction, which resulted in more capacity, fewer delays and used innovative techniques,” judges said in the magazine.

The entrance is the cornerstone of the West Vancouver Freight Access Project, a $275 million remodel of the port’s freight infrastructure, officials said.