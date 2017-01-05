Progress seen for homeless veterans

A A

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Pledges by President Barack Obama and a national nonprofit organization to end homelessness among veterans did not meet their goal. But advocates see improvement, and the head of the Department of Veterans Affairs said Thursday that “we should be there” within a couple of years.

Homelessness among veterans has been effectively ended in Virginia, Connecticut and Delaware and in about 35 communities, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. But many veterans still sleep on the streets elsewhere.

Still, as Obama’s term ends, advocates call the national push a success because many veterans did get homes, and the ambitious goal created urgency. About two dozen nonprofits, government officials and homeless veterans in 17 states and Washington spoke with The Associated Press about the effectiveness of the effort and the challenges they faced.

“It has been the best kind of failure I’ve experienced,” said Chris Ko, director of homeless initiatives for the United Way of Greater Los Angeles. “It’s black and white. Did we reach it? No. Did we succeed in the broader effort? Will we end veteran homelessness because of this national push? Yeah.”

The Obama administration set a goal in 2010 of ending homelessness among veterans in 2015, and first lady Michelle Obama challenged mayors nationwide to do so in 2014. Though the deadline passed without the goal being met, the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness says it won’t rest until every community has reached the goal.

The nonprofit Community Solutions also ran a campaign to end veteran homelessness by the end of 2015 and chronic homelessness one year later, called “Zero: 2016.” That work continues under a new name, “Built for Zero.”

VA Secretary Robert McDonald called on his agency and its partners Thursday to house as many veterans as possible in 30 days, saying that homelessness typically increases after the holidays and that winter is a tough time.

Obama’s “audacious” goal galvanized people, McDonald said. As outreach and data collection improved, he said, officials realized estimates were low.

“I think we’re going to make a big dent this year, and I would say within a couple of years, we should be there,” McDonald said.

The number of homeless veterans nationwide is down 47 percent, or about 35,000 people, since 2010, but there are still roughly 40,000 more, HUD said in August.

To get homeless veterans into permanent homes, the Obama administration used a program that was created in 2008 and combines rental assistance from HUD with case management and clinical services from the VA.

Nearly 90,000 so-called HUD-VASH vouchers have been awarded, with $635 million appropriated for vouchers from 2008 to 2016. Many places were able to house most of their homeless veterans, but vouchers became harder to use as the housing market tightened.

Some areas harbor enough resources to solve the problem, but they’re spread across multiple agencies, making coordination difficult, Community Solutions said. Officials in communities that have effectively ended veteran homelessness say the key was better coordination among government agencies and nonprofits.

There has also been a national shift in how people who are the hardest to house are helped. They used to have to get medical treatment, get sober or take other steps to qualify for housing. That wasn’t working, HUD says, so now they get housing first, then are pointed toward help.