Redmond man critically injured in assault near homeless camp

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Redmond man remains in critical condition after being assaulted on a vacant lot near where several transient camps have been established in the city.

The Bend Bulletin reports that police say they responded to St. Charles-Redmond on Tuesday after receiving a 911 call from someone who said they were driving an unconscious man to the hospital. The 29-year-old victim, whose name hasn’t been released, has since been transported to St. Charles-Bend, where he remained in critical condition Wednesday.

Police say they pulled over two suspects in the case, who were interviewed and eventually released.

No arrests have been made an investigation into the assault is ongoing.