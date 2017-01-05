Salem man accused of attempted murder for driving into crowd

A A

SALEM, Ore. — A Salem man has been charged with attempted murder for driving into a crowd of people early on New Year’s Day.

The Statesman Journal reports that the 31-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after striking and injuring three people around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a fight broke out in a supermarket parking lot early Sunday after a fight at a nearby bar spilled into the street. Police say the suspect allegedly got into his car, circled the group of people fighting and then drove into the crowd of people.

All three people who were injured in the crash have been released from the hospital.

The suspect was arrested on charges of reckless driving, attempted murder, assault and tampering with a witness. He was taken to Marion County jail.