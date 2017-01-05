Wintry mix of snow, freezing rain expected this weekend

A A

A wintry mix of snow and freezing rain is expected to hit the area this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Another significant storm is expected to hit the Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon region Saturday, though precipitation may not fall in many the areas until the afternoon, the weather service reported.

Though snow and sleet are in the forecast, freezing rain will likely be the dominant precipitation type in the valley areas that will likely fall in the Portland and Vancouver areas Saturday night.

Travel this weekend is not recommended once the winter weather starts since the wintry mix will make the roads very slick and difficult to drive on.