Free coffee in freezing weather? Black Rock management picked a fortuitous day to open the chain’s 10th Vancouver location Friday, with free drinks for all. The new location at 7001 N.E. Fourth Plain Blvd., on the southwest corner of Fourth Plain and Andresen Road, was created after the former site of a gas station was redeveloped. Still under construction: the second Vancouver location for Costa Vida, which offers Mexican food in a fast-service casual format.