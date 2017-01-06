Bitter cold descends upon cities in Eastern Oregon

A A

LA GRANDE, Ore. — The temperature in Eastern Oregon recently matched a record low.

The Observer reported that La Grande’s record low of 9 degrees below zero for Jan. 5 was tied Thursday. National Weather Service Pendleton meteorologist Mike Murphy said that was the low temperature on Jan. 5, 2004.

Thursday’s temperature was lowest Jan. 5 temperature on record but only the eighth-lowest for La Grande in January. The weather service said the month’s all-time low was set Jan. 31, 1996, at 17 degrees below zero.

Other cities in Eastern Oregon reached bone-chilling temperatures Thursday morning. NWS said it recorded temperatures of minus 21 in Wallowa and minus 11 in Cove and at the Joseph Airport.