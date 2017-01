Boys basketball: Camas 71, Heritage 44

A A

Alex Glikbarg led four players in double figures with 20 points as the Papermakers cruised to a 4A GSHL win.

Tanner Fogle added 13, Nathan Chilian had 11 and Logan Miller had 10 for Camas.

CAMAS 71, HERITAGE 44

HERITAGE — Brenden Comstock 0, Ammon Garrison 0, Keoni Peneueta 7, Michael Taras 0, Xayvier Pitre 0, Nick Morse 10, Jander Cline 1, LaTrell Johnson 8, Josh Patton 9 , Tony Dean 3, Colin Jorgensen 0, Sanjeet Singh 6. Totals 16 (5) 7-10 44.

CAMAS — Logan Miller 10, Tanner Fogle 13, Hayden Hunsaker 1, Nathan Chilian 11, Cooper McNatt 4, Isaiah Sampson 7, Ben Cooke 0, Connor Shira 2, Alex Glikbarg 20, Levi Gilstrap 3, Tre Carlisle 0. Totals 28 (8) 7-10 71.

Heritage 11 4 13 16–44

Camas 21 22 16 12–71

JV — Camas won.