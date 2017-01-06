Boys basketball: La Center 55, King’s Way Christian 45

A A

Hunter Ecklund scored 10 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter and the Wildcats used an inspired defensive performance to take this Trico League contest.

Ecklund and Avery Seter (13 points) each made three 3-pointers for the Wildcats.

Jake Wise had 10 points, eight rebounds, and four assists.

Karter Graves led King’s Way Christian with 14 points.

It was a five-point game at the half, but La Center took control by holding King’s Way Christian to four points in the third quarter.

LA CENTER 55, KING’S WAY CHRISTIAN 45

LA CENTER — Jon Eastman 0, Tristen Countryman 0, Jake Wise 10, Avery Seter 13, Jackson Leslie 3, Matt Baher 3, Hunter Ecklund 26. Totals 16 (7) 16-24 55.

KING’S WAY CHRISTIAN — Nic Pulicella 7, Jared Jarvi 3, Chris Cotton 0, Karter Graves 14, Gage Koenders 0, Joe Mills 9, Matt Bryant 5, Matt Garrison 0, Karson Jones 0, Skyler Freeman 7. Totals 15 (5) 10-16 45.

La Center 20 7 11 17–55

King’s Way 13 9 4 19–45

JV — King’s Way won.