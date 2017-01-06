Boys basketball: Union 47, Skyview 37

A A

Cameron Cranston had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and hit a key 3-pointer in the fourth quarter as the Titans pulled away.

“It was kind of a grind of a game,” Union coach Blake Conley said. “Both teams played good teams and struggled a bit to put the ball in the basket. Cameron had a big 3-pointer to get us going in the fourth, and then (Cole) Susee had a block that started a fast break.”

Zach Reznick had four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points.

UNION 47, SKYVIEW 37

SKYVIEW — Alex Schumacher 6, Cole Grossman 7, Travis Yajko 0, Jovon Sewell 6, Levi Nicholson 0, Samaad Hector 5, Jayden Chatman 2, Taylor Harbertson 4, KB Fesehazion 0, Skyler Martin 5, Aiden Kese 2. Totals 13 (1) 10-16 37.

UNION — Keithen Shepard 1, Houston Combs 0, Zach Reznick 15, Tyler Combs 2, Quinn Lamey 0, Austin Lewis 4, Jalen Brown 2, Cameron Cranston 17, Jason Franklin Jr. 2, Cole Sussee 4, Aiden Nellor 0. Totals 15 (6) 11-14 47.

Skyview 9 8 12 8–37

Union 12 12 10 13–47

JV — Union 67-61. Frosh — Skyview 51-43.