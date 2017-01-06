Prosecutors knocked over plea in case of alleged rape

A A

The Clark County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is experiencing a nationwide firestorm after a Vancouver man accused of raping a 15-year-old girl was offered a plea deal and sentenced Wednesday to 90 days in jail.

Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor Camara Banfield said she’s received numerous calls and emails from people, including victims of sexual assault, from across the country. The Columbian’s Thursday story — “Man accused of raping girl, 15, gets 90 days” — garnered dozens of comments online and hundreds in other places, and was shared by news outlets, such as The Seattle Times.

The defendant, Efrain Marcos Rodriguez III, 27, entered an “in re Barr” plea in Clark County Superior Court to communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. The plea allows a defendant to plead guilty to a lesser related charge he didn’t commit in order to avoid conviction for a greater offense. The original charge of third-degree child rape was amended as part of a plea deal. Rodriguez was sentenced to 364 days in jail, with 274 days of the time suspended for two years. He was given credit for 89 days in custody.

Banfield has spoken with many concerned community members, she said, and believes that they deserve to have more information about the prosecuting attorney’s office’s policies on sexual assault, particularly when it comes to children who have been victimized.

“Our victims come first. We may make decisions they don’t like — not in this case — but it’s for their well-being,” she said. “We do believe this was the best result. This is what the victim wanted.”

On Friday, The Columbian sat down with Banfield and Deputy Prosecutor Kristine Foerster, who handled the case, to discuss why it reached the outcome it did.

According to the probable cause affidavit on record, the victim was walking in the 14000 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard on Dec. 19, 2015, when Rodriguez pulled up behind her in a white BMW. She told police that Rodriguez grabbed her and shoved her into the front passenger seat of his car and began sexually assaulting her.

The defense argued during sentencing that the girl had misrepresented her age to Rodriguez.

Banfield said the prosecution never charged the case on the facts listed in the probable cause affidavit and said law enforcement was in agreement. The charge was filed based on the victim’s age, which was younger than the age of consent. In the state of Washington, the legal age to consent is 16.

Despite what was initially filed in the court record, Foerster said there was no factual basis to charge the case as a kidnapping or forcible rape. The only facts the prosecution could prove were that the victim was sexually assaulted, and there was DNA supporting that, she said. However, the prosecution was unable to prove the circumstances surrounding the assault.

Banfield said there were many inconsistent statements throughout the case and that it essentially boiled down to “he-said, she-said.”

“We didn’t think we could get a conviction if we went to trial,” she said.

Additionally, the victim did not want to go forward to trial, leaving the prosecution to either dismiss the case, issue a warrant to compel the victim to testify, which they were not willing to do, Banfield said, or offer a plea deal.

In a phone interview, Michelle Bart, who heads the Vancouver-based National Women’s Coalition Against Violence and Exploitation, said the victim was unable or unwilling to testify due to the trauma she experienced. The agency is currently working with the girl and her family to ensure she receives the necessary services.

She said they were aware of the case’s outcome, and although they wish it could have gone differently, the victim did not want to relive her trauma through a trial.

“We can’t prosecute the prosecutor and prosecute the judge when still there is a victim. They did right by the victim and right in this particular case,” Bart said.

Foerster said that offering the plea deal was a difficult decision but the only way to hold the defendant accountable.

If Rodriguez had been convicted of the initial charge of third-degree child rape, he would have potentially faced a sentencing range of 21 to 27 months, Foerster said.

Judge Derek Vanderwood issued the 90-day sentence based on the available information, Foerster said, and what Rodriguez pleaded to, which carries a maximum sentence of 364 days in jail. The prosecution requested that some of the sentence be suspended so that there is probation hanging over Rodriguez as an incentive to comply with his court-imposed conditions, she said. He must also register as a sex offender.

Vanderwood was unavailable for comment on this story.