Classic car garage proposed in Hearthwood

A classic car garage and display room may be built at 301 S.E. Hearthwood Blvd., according to pre-application documents filed with the city of Vancouver.

Property owner Larry Mackin proposes building the 9,200-square-foot garage next to his car repair company, Mackin’s Auto Body, at 300 S.E. Hearthwood Blvd. in Vancouver.

The documents say the building would be one story, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with office space and areas for minor auto servicing and detailing.

Developers will meet with city planners at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 19 in the Alder Conference Room of Vancouver City Hall, 415 W. Sixth St., Vancouver.

For more information contact Kristian Corbin, at 360-487-7818 or kristian.corbin@cityofvancouver.us.