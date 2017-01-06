Girls basketball: La Center 81, King’s Way Christian 28

A A

The La Center Wildcats found out they were officially in the top six of the Washington Class 1A girls basketball teams Friday, and then they went and proved it Friday night.

Taylor Stephens had four 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 27 points to lead La Center to its 10th win in as many games.

The Wildcats made 13 3-pointers in all. Alyssa McNight and Bethany Whitten each made three.

Taylor Mills had 13 points and nine rebounds. Whitten had nine assists. And Molly Edwards had five steals.

Hannah Moats led King’s Way Christian with 13 points.

La Center was No. 6 in the initial RPI rankings listed by the WIAA. The rankings will determine matchups at the state tournament once teams qualify.

LA CENTER 81, KING’S WAY CHRISTIAN 28

LA CENTER — Nyah Mertz 2, Laynie Erickson 2, Alyssa McKnight 11, Whitley Seter 7, Molly Edwards 8, Natasha Lewis 0, Lauryn Powers 0, Bethany Whitten 9, Madison Rose 2, Taylor Mills 13, Mia Edwards 0, Taylor Stephens 27, Katie Nelson 0. 32 (13) 4-9

KING’S WAY CHRISTIAN — Gracie Brown 0, Bethany Hutchin 2, Hannah Moats 13, Grace Schular 0, Madison Bertrand 0, Amber Kolb 0, Gigi Conway 0, Hannah Nichols 0, MacKenzie Ellertson 11, Zoe Feldman 0, Kaisha Stokes 2. Totals 11 (1) 5-12 28.

La Center 28 24 18 11–81

King’s Way 6 9 6 7–28