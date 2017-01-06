Girls basketball: Prairie 79, Hudson’s Bay 19

A A

Four Falcons scored in double figures and the Falcons rolled to another 3A Greater St. Helens League victory.

Jozie Tangeman had 14 points, Allie Corral added 13, Grace Prom recorded 11, and Brooke Walling put up 10 points.

The Falcons scored 30 points in the first quarter.

Sharon Hanson and Brittany Doolittle led Bay with eight points apiece.

PRAIRIE 79, HUDSON’S BAY 19

PRAIRIE — Sarina Martinez 5, Allie Corral 13, Kazz Parks 7, Jozie Tangeman 14, Mallory Williams 8, Grace Prom 11, Malaika Quigley 0, Haley Reed 3, Cassidy Gardner 8, Brooke Walling 10. Totals 31 (7) 10-14 00.

HUDSON’S BAY — Gabbie Garcia 0, Lousei Mikaele 0, Shelby DeLong 0, Deona Muehe-Brice 0, Abagail Barton 0, Michaela Collins 0, Abbie Marcum 3, Sharon Hanson 8, Lizeth Ramirez 0, Brittany Doolittle 8. Totals 8 (2) 1-2 19.

Prairie 30 15 25 9–79

H. Bay 2 10 3 4–19

JV — Prairie won.