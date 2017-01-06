Girls basketball: Skyview 57, Union 36

A A

The Storm went on a 16-4 run in the second quarter to pull away for the road victory.

Hanna Van Nortwick led the Storm in scoring with 16 points with Riley Friauf scoring 13 and Ashlee Comastro adding 12.

Mackenzie Lewis scored 14 to lead Union.

SKYVIEW 57, UNION 36

SKYVIEW — Riley Friauf 13, Mikele Anthony 6, Sydney Friauf 7, Hanna Van Nortwick 16, Remington Riley 1, Nicole Christensen 2, Mariah Campbell 0, Ashlee Comastro 12. Totals 17 (3) 14-17 57.

UNION — Alexis Raymore 5, Laura Beard 0, Jewels Soto 2, Marina Morningstar 6, Keanna Wakefield 0, Rebekah Barney 2, Tanya Gladkov 0, Emily Takayoshi 3, Mackenzie Lewis 14, Courtney Cranston 3, Bailey Donohue 1. Totals 11 (2) 9-11 36.

Skyview 16 16 12 13–57

Union 11 4 12 9–36

JV — Union 46-41; C — Union 51-48