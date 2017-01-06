Portland to enforce tire chains

A A

Portland police will stop and cite drivers who ignore tire chain orders expected to go into effect during a winter storm this weekend.

City Commissioner Dan Saltzman, who oversees the transportation bureau, said police would ticket drivers who drive without chains or traction tires past “chains required” signs on West Burnside Street or Southwest Sam Jackson Park Road. The ticket could come with a $160 presumptive fine.

The city is trying to avoid a repeat of the mess left in the wake of a storm last month, in which drivers who couldn’t make it up those steep streets ditched their vehicles on the side of the road.

“Abandoned cars are dangerous,” Saltzman said. “They block first responders, they make it harder for us to plow the streets, and they cause excessive traffic congestion.”

Officials warned drivers to stay home if they could avoid traveling. A progression of snow, sleet and freezing rain are expected today.

City and state road crews have also begun applying an anti-ice solution of magnesium chloride to area roads.

The Oregon Department of Transportation announced after the December storm that it would begin limited applications of road salt in particularly troublesome areas. The agency said it wouldn’t use salt as a preventative measure, but it has access to a supply in the metro area for spot use if the need arises this weekend.

The city is also re-evaluating its policy on using road salt, but it doesn’t have any on hand to use during the weekend storm.