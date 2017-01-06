Ridgefield girls basketball notch a win over Hockinson

A A

RIDGEFIELD — Tom Klutz’s bucket list continues to shrink.

First, it was Ridgefield girls basketball earning victories over Centralia and Tumwater in the Spudders’ non-league slate this season after those two district rivals crushed the Spudders last winter.

Now, add Hockinson to the list after Ridgefield’s 39-26 victory Friday night to earn its first 2A Greater St. Helens League victory.

“Crossing them off …” the Spudders coach said. “That’s all I can do.”

Of course, there’s more on that bucket list — the likes of Washougal, Woodland, Mark Morris, Klutz noted — teams that swept the Spudders last season in 2A GSHL play. Hockinson also was one of those teams.

Amy Bishop-Smith had 10 points, Kaia Oliver added seven for the Spudders, who held Hockinson to just one second-half field goal after Ridgefield trailed by seven at the break.

It was the Hawks (6-5 overall, 0-1 2A GSHL) who had a fairytale first half. Despite missing three players because of illness, they led 23-17 at halftime in part because of the play of two junior-varsity call-ups, Willow Klug and Julia Zora. The pair combined for 13 first-half points, including two 3-pointers from Klug.

Yet, it wasn’t until the fourth quarter when the low-scoring game became in control of Ridgefield’s (6-5, 1-2), thanks in part to trying to shutdown the Hawks’ Payton Wangler (five points).

Hockinson’s only second-half field goal came from Brittany McGuire at the 7:08 mark of the third quarter that stretch its lead to nine at 25-17.

That remained its only field goal for the rest of the game. McGuire added a fourth-quarter free throw.

“There was definitely great defense and we all were working together,” said Ridgefield sophomore guard Sarah Jenkins, who finished with six points.

Meanwhile, Ridgefield started the fourth with two quick baskets by Kylie Greenwald and Karli Oliver to take its first lead since the first quarter at 29-26.

In all, Ridgefield outscored Hockinson, 14-1, in the final eight minutes.

Klutz knows in more ways than one Friday was a game his team needed to have, because “the next time we see (Hockinson), they’ll be healthy, and it’ll be a different game.”

Ridgefield 39, Hockinson 26

HOCKINSON — Payton Wangler 5, Lauren Ellensohn 0, Grace Russell 0, Brittany McGuire 8, Adyson Dyer 0, Elyse Fisher 0, Katie Wynkoop 0, Willow Klug 9, Julia Zora 4, Katie Willis 0. Totals 8 (3) 7-16 26.

RIDGEFIELD — Sarah Jenkins 6, Anna Murphy 4, Devi Dugan 0, Aliesha Ball 1, Kylie Greenwald 6, Kaia Oliver 7, Emma Jenkins 1, Emi Long 0, Karli Oliver 4, Amy Bishop-Smith 10. Totals 17 (1) 4-10 39

Hockinson 8 15 2 1—26

Ridgefield 8 9 8 14—39