Winter storm to bring snow, ice on Saturday

A A

Another winter storm is expected to touch down in Clark County on Saturday, this one with a bit more ice than last month’s most recent storm.

Light snow will start sometime between 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, according to Jeremiah Pyle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland. The snow will pick up later, topping out at around an inch or two of accumulation, and then transition to freezing rain around 6 p.m.

“It does look like we have the potential for prolonged freezing rain from Saturday evening to Sunday morning,” Pyle said.

The freezing rain will transition into regular rain sometime on Sunday, Pyle said, but the timing of that is a bit uncertain.

“Places further east, closer to the Columbia Gorge, like Camas and Washougal, they may see freezing rain into the morning and early afternoon on Sunday,” Pyle said.

The freezing rain could bring a quarter of an inch up to three-quarters of an inch of ice accumulation.

“If you can avoid at all traveling, that would be ideal,” Pyle said. “Later Saturday night and Sunday morning look like the worst times to travel, as we’ll still be getting ice.”

He added that if people have any errands to run, try to finish those by noon Saturday. If someone does have to venture out later Saturday or Sunday, Pyle said to be ready to deal with the weather.

“Be prepared for treacherous driving conditions,” he said. “Take some supplies in case you get stuck. Take some water and snow chains.”

The emergency nighttime shelter at Living Hope Church, 2711 N.E. Andresen Road, Vancouver, will attempt to open Saturday and Sunday night, if there are enough volunteers to staff it. It will be open 6 p.m. tonight and stay open through 9 a.m. Saturday. The day center will be open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Friends of the Carpenter, 1600 W. 20th St., Vancouver. Anyone in need of shelter can call Housing Solutions Center at 360-695-9677. The center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Pyle said this storm could be more severe than the Dec. 14 snowstorm, which had countless cars sliding off roads during an hours-long traffic backup throughout Clark County and Portland.

“That last event was mostly snow,” Pyle said. “Ice tends to be more slippery than snow. The thing we have going for us this time around is this is over the weekend. That last one was during weekday rush hour. It was just terrible timing. The timing is a little more favorable this time around. Most people should be able to avoid being on the road, so that should help a lot.”

Pyle wasn’t sure if everything would be clear in time for the Monday morning commute, but there is a break Sunday night and early Monday that could start the melting process. However, it’s a tiny window, as Pyle said it looks like two more rounds are heading this way starting with rain Monday night. There’s also a chance for more snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.