Event offers glimpse into startup culture

Startup Weekend, an event that puts people in groups to create and run a company in 54 hours, is returning to Clark College this February.

Organizers say attendees will “experience the highs, lows, fun and pressure that make up life at a startup.” Attendees will be broken into teams, meet mentors and hear from three guest speakers.

The weekend-long event will start 5:30 p.m. Feb. 3, a Friday, and start again at 9 a.m. Feb. 4 and 5 and last all day.

Cost is $100 per person, which includes seven meals across the three-day event. It is open to people ages 18 and older.

For more information, visit https://nvite.com/SWVanWa.