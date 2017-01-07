Explosion flattens Hazel Dell homeless camp

A A

A large propane tank believed to have been used as a warming fire exploded Saturday evening, destroying a homeless camp near Highway 99 in Hazel Dell, according to Clark County Fire District 6.

Battalion Chief Brian Johnson said firefighters responded to a report of an explosion about 6:30 p.m. in a wooded area near the Star House Restaurant, 10604 N.E. Highway 99.

“According to bystanders, it was pretty spectacular,” Johnson said. “It rocked the trailers at the trailer park to the north, and it was a pretty good fireball.”

Johnson said firefighters arrived on scene to find the remains of a homeless camp on the site and a ruptured propane cylinder. He said it about a 30-gallon sized canister.

“It was apparently a warming fire that just got out of hand,” he said.

Johnson said firefighters reported the camp was fairly elaborate with tarps and other items set up.

“Reportedly, it looked like it had been pretty comfortable camp as far as a homeless camp goes, but it’s completely destroyed now,” he said. “Those people are without that resource tonight.”

It’s not known if anyone was injured, Johnson said, since there was no one left at the scene when firefighters arrived.