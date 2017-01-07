Girls basketball: Camas 69, W.F. West 49

A A

Camas outscored visiting W.F. West 26-7 in what coach Scott Preuninger said was his team’s best quarter all season, as the Papermakers won the non-league game Saturday.

Madison Freemon had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Haley Hanson had 13 points and four assists. Teague Schroeder had 11 points, and Emma Jones and 10 points including two 3-pointers in the decisive third quarter.

CAMAS 69, W.F. WEST 49

WF WEST — Vadala 2, Johnson 7, Lofgren 12, Bromfield 4, Steen 11, Fast 7, Stasser 6. Total 19 (9) 2-8 49.

CAMAS — Jordyn Wilds 2, Meghan Finley 0, Jillian Webb 7, Teague Schroeder 11, Haley Hanson 13, Maggie Wells 0, Emma Jones 10, Madison Freemon 15, Stephanie Knight 5, Courtney Clemmer 6, Hannah Booth 0, Marianna Payne 0. Totals 25 (9) 10-13 69.

W.F. West 12 16 7 14–49

Camas 12 15 26 16–69

JV — Camas won