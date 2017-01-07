Letter: Meaningful movie at library

A A

This month’s Meaningful Movie at Cascade Park Community Library is entitled “The Mask You Live In.” The film explores what Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the film’s producer and director, perceives to be harmful notions about masculinity in American culture, following boys and young men as they struggle to stay true to themselves while negotiating America’s narrow definition of masculinity.

Pressured by media, peer groups, and even the adults in their lives, they confront messages encouraging them to disconnect from their emotions, devalue authentic friendships, objectify and degrade women, and resolve conflicts through violence. These gender stereotypes interconnect with race, class and circumstance, creating a maze of identity issues boys and young men must navigate to become “real” men. Experts in neuroscience, psychology, sociology, sports, education and media weigh in, offering empirical evidence of the “boy crisis” and tactics to combat it. “The Mask You Live In” ultimately illustrates how we, as a society, can raise a healthier generation of boys and young men.

The screening will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Cascade Park Community Library. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The follow-up conversation will be at the same time on Jan. 19.