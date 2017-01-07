Morning Press: Homework replacement, Grains of Wrath, Property taxes explained

A A

Are you ready for weather this afternoon? Check our local weather coverage.

In case you missed them, here are some of the top stories of the week:

The once-quiet after-school hours at Burnt Bridge Creek Elementary School were a flurry of activity on a recent fall afternoon, as students played basketball in the gym and crocheted scarves in the library.

“It’s really, really bright,” acknowledged 10-year-old Wyatt Bird as he stitches a yellow scarf he’s planning to give as a gift.

“Then you get to see someone wear it and see that you did it,” Wyatt said.

Camas has undergone a transition from mill town to picturesque small city throughout the last few decades, and Mike Hunsaker, who has gone through some changes himself, is looking to bring some edge to the city.

This summer, most likely in July or August, Hunsaker said he will open Grains of Wrath in the city at 425 N.E. Birch St. It is a metal- and punk-themed brewery that he said he hopes will have a ” ‘take no prisoners, make no apology’ kind of attitude.”

Death and taxes are the only certainties in life, as the old adage goes. If you live in Clark County, or Washington state for that matter, you can probably add confusion about taxes.

And in Clark County, taxes just got a little more complicated.

In December, the Clark County council cast one of its more attention-grabbing votes when it included a provision in its 2017-2018 budget that allowed it to collect 1 percent more in property taxes in 2017 than the previous year. It’s a tax that every property owner in the county pays, regardless if they live in a city or an unincorporated area. And in November, Vancouver voters passed Proposition 1, which creates an affordable housing fund that would be capped at $6 million and last for seven years.

For the first time in nearly 60 years, Hazel Dell Metro will not field a baseball team.

The local Babe Ruth team has folded due to lack of participation and volunteers, said president Jack Laub.

“It’s just the way things are now,” said Laub, who had been with Hazel Dell Metro since 1987. “Lots of kids are now going to the travel teams.”

Vancouver Public Schools announced its snow makeup days.

Due to weather-related closures Dec. 8, 9, 15 and 16, students will attend classes an additional four days.