One hurt, one arrested in Ridgefield shooting

A woman was injured Saturday when she was shot in a Ridgefield apartment, according to the Ridgefield Police Department. The suspect in the case turned himself in.

The shooting was reported about 2:20 p.m. by a man who told 911 dispatchers he had shot the woman and walked to the Ridgefield Police Department to turn himself in. When he found no one there, he called 911, according to Ridgefield Police Chief John Brooks.

Brooks said deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded and took the man into custody without incident as other units responded to the shooting scene, an apartment house at 942 Simons Street, according to dispatch records.

Emergency responders found a woman inside who had been shot in the leg. She was transported to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The names of those involved were not released Saturday.

Brooks said Clark County Major Crimes has been called in to investigate.