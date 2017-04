A A

CHEHALIS — Authorities have released the identity of a 16-year-old girl struck and killed by a car as she tried to cross Interstate 5 in Chehalis.

The Washington State Patrol said Lukahe Herren was trying to get across the highway just before 7 p.m. Friday to meet up with friends when she was struck by a small sport-utility vehicle driven by a 19-year-old woman.

Herren was killed and the car was totaled. The driver was not injured.