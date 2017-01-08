Clark County hunkers down as freezing rain nears

A A

Clark County residents hunkered down this morning and prepared for a forecast ice storm later today.

The National Weather Service’s ice storm warning issued Saturday evening remains in effect until 10 p.m. today, with most of the precipitation to arrive in the next few hours.

The area east of Interstate 205 is expected to be the hardest hit, because east wind through the Columbia Gorge keeps the area colder.

The temperature at Pearson Field was 36 degrees this morning, but it’s remained below freezing in some other part of the county. Only very light rain was falling at Pearson; that is expected to increase in the next few hours and be steadier later this afternoon, when temperatures should be in the mid-30s.

If you must go out, traction tires are advised on Highway 14 and chains are required in some parts of Portland. Chains are also required on a portion of Interstate 5 south of Portland. TV showed Interstate 205 was a skating rink south of the Portland airport.

Many activities and events are canceled for today, including C-Tran’s debut of articulated buses on its new The Vine bus rapid transit route. The Vine is being operated with regular coaches, which do better in slick conditions.Buses on C-Tran’s Route 71 were delayed.

In advance of the storm many flights at Portland International Airport were canceled, particularly those departing or arriving before noon. Check www.flypdx.com before you go to the airport.

Power outages are possible today. As of 9 a.m. only three tiny outages affecting a few dozen customers were reported, according to Clark Public Utilities. If your power goes out, call 360-992-8000.