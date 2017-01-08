Clark games vs. Lane rescheduled for Jan. 16

A A

The Clark College men’s and women’s basketball games against Lane of Eugene that were rescheduled to Monday have been postponed to Monday, Jan. 16.

Game times have not been announced.

The NWAC South region games were originally scheduled for Saturday but postponed due to the winter weather.

Clark’s next games are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. (women) and 7:30 p.m. (men) Wednesday at Portland. The next home games are Saturday, Jan. 14 against Southwestern Oregon with women set to begin at 2 p.m. followed by the men at 4 p.m.