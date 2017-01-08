Crops may rot in fields in Britain as result of Brexit

A A

LONDON — It is a quintessentially British scene: watching the annual Wimbledon tournament while munching on British strawberries and cream.

But farmers are warning that fruit and vegetables, including their beloved strawberries, could be left to rot in fields this summer because Eastern Europeans are reluctant to work on British farms after the Brexit vote.

Britain’s immigration policy will be one of the central themes of the upcoming Brexit negotiations, which are expected to last up to two years. And many industries that rely on foreign labor — from construction to cleaning — are anxious about continued access to migrant workers after Britain leaves the European Union.

But the agricultural industry says it is already struggling with a worker deficit.

A recent survey by the National Farmers Union (NFU), an industry lobby group, found that 47 percent of the companies that provide agricultural labor said they did not have enough workers to meet demand between June and September.

Britain’s horticulture sector is hugely reliant on its 80,000 seasonal workforce, the vast majority of whom come from Eastern Europe. The industry is calling on the government to introduce temporary work visas for foreign workers from countries outside the E.U., such as Ukraine or Bosnia.

“Every strawberry at Wimbledon last year was picked by an Eastern European. If we don’t want shortages going forward, we need to get a new visa scheme sorted now,” said John Hardman, director of HOPs Labour Solutions, one of Britain’s largest recruiters of migrant farm labor.

Speaking from an airport in Romania, where he recruits many of the 12,000 seasonal workers his company helps to bring over from Eastern Europe, Hardman said that Britain is becoming a harder sell because of the devalued currency and perceptions of xenophobia.

After the vote in June, there was a spike in anti-immigrant assaults and recruiters say that these kind of reports spread quickly among immigrant communities.

“It’s enough to have a few people that have bad experiences, and they put it on Facebook or Twitter, and it’s enough to push so many people away,” said Estera Amesz of AG Recruitment, a British agency that recruits agricultural workers.