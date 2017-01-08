Extreme cold prompts refuge hunt restriction

A A

PATERSON, Wash. — Citing extreme cold weather, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service closed part of the Whitcomb Unit of Umatilla National Wildlife Refuge to hunting early this season in order to protect waterfowl.

The partial closure started on Thursday, weeks before the end of the duck and goose hunting seasons.

Workers are knocking corn and other crops down in refuge fields to provide food for ducks and geese. Without a hunting closure this would create what’s known as a ‘baiting’ situation, agency officials say.

In Washington, it is illegal to hunt waterfowl in areas where food has purposely been provided.

The refuge is along the Columbia River in both Washington and Oregon.

“The unseasonable cold we’ve been experiencing is stressing wildlife,” said Lamont Glass, refuge manager. “Surveys of waterfowl in the area show that two-thirds are in poor condition. When it’s this cold, and with snow covering other food sources, waterfowl need additional resources in order to survive.”

Glass added, “any disruption in hunting is a difficult decision for us, but there is a crucial need to provide additional food sources for wildlife.”

This closure will impact approximately 2,000 acres of the Whitcomb Unit in Washington. The rest of the unit and all other hunting areas in the Umatilla National Wildlife Refuge will remain open through the end of the season.