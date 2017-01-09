AARP offering free tax assistance for seniors

A A

The AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide program, designed to help taxpayers aged 60 and older file taxes, will return this month.

Volunteers trained in working with the Internal Revenue Service and familiar with various tax credits will be available Jan. 28 through April 18. The services will be available at seven locations in Clark County and another in the city of Stevenson.

New rules require identification for every taxpayer, according to the foundation, such as proof of Social Security number or tax identification numbers. Identification is required for every person listed on the tax return. Prior returns and tax documents are no longer acceptable proof of Social Security, the foundation said.

For more information on times and locations to receive tax help, visit the Fort Vancouver Library’s website at www.fvrl.org/tax-help or call the toll-free number 1-888-687-2277.

Appointments set at a specific time can be scheduled by calling 360-690-4496.