Boys basketball: Fort Vancouver 68, Hudson’s Bay 65

Miracle Alford-Lewis started off hot in the first quarter, then he was clutch in the fourth quarter, giving Fort Vancouver a win over rival Hudson’s Bay in a Class 3A Greater St. Helens League boys basketball game Monday night.

Alford-Lewis made a 3-pointer with three seconds left in a 68-65 victory, putting an end to a wild final period.

Hudson’s Bay had erased an eight-point deficit to take the lead with about two minutes to play.

Jameel Morton got a steal and a lay-up to give Fort the lead again. A free throw made it a two-point game.

Eric Ryapolov tied it for Bay with 18 seconds left, setting up the heroics from Alford-Lewis.

Four Trappers finished in double figures. Alford-Lewis, who made four 3-pointers in the first quarter, finished with 21 points. Morton added 17, Kyron Lowe-Ash had 14, and James Husband Jr. recorded 11.

Quentin Raynor had five 3-pointers in the first quarter for Hudson’s Bay. He finished with a game-high 32 points.

Quadrese Teague added 16 points for the Eagles.

FORT VANCOUVER 68, HUDSON’S BAY 65

FORT VANCOUVER — Dakota Jones 3, James Husband Jr 11, Miracle Alford-Lewis 21, Jameel Morton 17, Kyron Lowe-Ash 14, Josh Johnson 0, Ahmere Green 2. Totals 21 (9) 17-21 68.

HUDSON’S BAY — Demareya Gipson 5, Quentin Raynor 32, Quadrese Teague 16, Elijah Hoover 2, Myles Artis 0, Eric Ryapolov 5, Jordan Hickman 3, Marcos Cadiz 2. Totals 22 (9) 12-19 65.

Fort 16 18 18 16–68

HudBay 21 12 11 21–65

JV — Hudson’s Bay won. C — Hudson’s Bay