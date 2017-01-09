Boys basketball: Kelso 82, Evergreen 60

A A

The Plainsmen won the first half, but Kelso turned up the jets in the final 16 minutes scoring 56 second-half pointsw to earn the 3A GSHL victory at Evergreen.

Kelso’s Riley and Peyton Noah, plus Shaw Anderson, did the majority of their damage in the third and fourth quarters. Anderson finished wiht 16 points, and the Noahs finished with a combined 29 points.

“Those guys hurt us,” Plainsmen coach Brian Witherspoon said.

Tre Ratcliff paced Evergreen with 16 points and Payton Monda added 13.

Kelso 82, Evergreen 60

KELSO — John Roberts 0, Emmitt Kinch 10, Riley Noah 14, Peyton Noah 15, Reece Tack 6, Anders Gamble 2, Christian Huntington 9, Shaw Anderson 16, Nick Moore 8. Totals 28 (7) 17-19 82

EVERGREEN — Payton Monda 13, Tre Ratcliff 16, John Hansberry 7, Dwight Jones 2, Elon Freeman 0, Jeremy Harju 5, Shawn Johnson Jr. 2, Christian Huerta 5, Dustin Nettles 6, Brock Schoene 4. Totals 22 (4) 10-19 60

Kelso 12 17 27 29–82

Evergreen 14 21 10 15–60