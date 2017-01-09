Boys basketball: Prairie 70, Mountain View 53

A A

Dwayne Stewart played a solid game inside for Prairie, scoring 24 points. Point guard Kameron Osborn also was a standout for the Falcons.

Darien Chase scored 11 of his 16 points for Mountain View in the second half.

PRAIRIE 70, MOUNTAIN VIEW 53

PRAIRIE — Dante Heitschmidt 3, Kameron Osborn 8, Braiden Broadbent 15, Seth Hall 18, Ethan Rouse, Logan Reed, Dwayne Stewart 24, , Matthew Kogler 2. Totals 28 (4) 10-11 70.

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Rodolfo Montiel, Jack Mertens 3, Darien Chase 16, Alex Hegel, Makai Anderson, Bryant Smith, Devin Vellott, Trevor Green 2, Alex Bailey 14, Cameron Henderson 6, Troy Pacheco 12, Brady Metz. Totals 17 (8) 10-14 53.

Prairie 15 24 16 15–70

MtnView 10 11 19 13–53