Boys basketball: Ridgefield 58, Woodland 52

The Spudders gave coach Jason Buffum a victory in his first game again his former team.

Travis Gottsch had a season-high 25 points for Ridgefield.

Buffum said the rivalry game was close all the way, with only a two-point difference after a quarter and three points at the half.

“There was a lot of intensity on both sides,” Buffum said. “It was nice for us to come out on top at home.”

Bryce Mulder had 20 points for the Beavers.

RIDGEFIELD 58, WOODLAND 52

WOODLAND — Bryce Mulder 20, Devin Rice 3, Wyatt Harsh 6, Palmer Dinehart 2, Tristan Thomas 4, Isaiah Flanagan 10. Totals 17 (5) 13-16 52.

RIDGEFIELD — Tim Radosevich 4, Travis Gottsch 25, Andrew Williams, Cameron Short 3, Kellen Bringhurst 9, Jack Vance, Kade Ramey, Louden Wardius 8, Spencer Andersen 9, Wyatt Layman. Totals 21 (6) 10-11 58.

Woodland 14 16 7 15–52

Ridgefield 16 17 15 11–58

JV — Ridgefield 58, Woodland 43. C — Ridgefield 65, Woodland 18