Boys basketball: Skyview 71, Mark Morris 64

Cole Grossman had a double-double and the Skyview Storm had four players score in double figures in a non-league win over the Monarchs.

Grossman had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the Storm never trailed in the second half.

Alex Schumacher scored 20 points for Skyview. Taylor Harbertson had 12 points and five assists, and KB Fesehazion had 10 points.

Mark Morris cut a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to three points but the Storm responded with two field goals to stop the Monarchs’ momentum.

Will Burghardt scored 27 points for Mark Morris.

Skyview was originally scheduled to play a league game. But after weather cancelled that contest, the Storm invited the Monarchs to make up their game that had been postponed earlier in the season.

SKYVIEW 71, MARK MORRIS 64

MARK MORRIS — Dawson Fritz 0, Tanner Vaillencourt 6, Masen Baker 9, Stangey 4, Tyler Berger 14, Will Burghardt 27, Zach Rismoen 0, Kyle Matthews 4. Totals 22 (5) 15-19 66.

SKYVIEW — Alex Schumacher 20, Cole Grossman 22, Travis Yajko 0, Jovon Sewell 0, Levi Nichelson 3, Samaad Hector 0, Jayden Chatman 0, Taylor Harbertson 12, KB Fesehazion 10, Skyler Martin 0, Aiden Keser 4. Totals 27 (1) 16-20 71.

MMorris 13 17 14 20–64

Skyview 18 20 14 19–71

JV — Skyview won. C — Skyview won.