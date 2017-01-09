Cooking fire at Vancouver apartment displaces 4 people, 1 dog

A A

A cooking fire at an east Vancouver apartment complex displaced a four people and a dog, fire officials said.

Crews were sent to the Reserve at Columbia Tech Center, 301 S.E. 177th Ave., just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday for the reported fire, which was contained to a cooking area by sprinklers, Vancouver Fire Marshal Heidi Scarpelli said.

Two adults, two juveniles and a dog were displaced from the blaze, but the property owner relocated the occupants to a nearby hotel, Scarpelli said.

The fire was caused by unattended cooking when an adult left the kitchen while preparing hot oil for fried chicken, Scarpelli said. There was an estimated $57,000 damage.

Scarpelli said that unattended cooking is the leading cause of fires in Vancouver and reminded residents to remain in the kitchen when preparing food.