A freezing rain advisory for the Vancouver area is in effect today through 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Areas that remain below freezing temperatures will likely see precipitation in the form of freezing rain, the weather service said. As temperatures climb throughout the morning, that is expected to transition into rain showers.

The mix of low temperatures and precipitations could mean slippery roads and walking paths and possibly could result in falling tree branches.