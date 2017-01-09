Girls basketball: Hudson’s Bay 46, Fort Vancouver 40

A A

Senior guard Brittany Doolittle posted a team-best 16 points helped the Eagles earn their first victory of the season to move to 1-12 overall.

Kayla Hola’s game-high 18 points and Jocelyn Salavea added 10 to lead Fort.

The teams combined to shoot 56 free throws.

HUDSON’S BAY 46, FORT VANCOUVER 40

HUDSON’S BAY — Gabbie Garcia 4, Lousei Mikaele 2, Shelby DeLong 7, Deona Muehe-Brice 0, Abagail Barton 0, Michaela Collins 0, Abbie Marcum 5, Sharon Hanson 6, Lizeth Ramirez 0, Brittany Doolittle 16. Totals 13 (4) 11-23 46

FORT VANCOUVER — Jennifer Azamar 1, Trinity Stegall 1, Jocelyn Salavea 10, Karinna Aguas 8, Alexis Zelaya 2, Jasmeen Kaur 0, Jessica Wright 0, Kayla Hola 18. Totals 12 (3) 13-33 40

HudBay 12 12 9 13–46

Fort 3 13 12 12–40

JV — FV won.