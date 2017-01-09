Girls basketball: Prairie 68, Mountain View 15

A A

The Falcons forced 21 steals on their way to remaining unbeaten in 3A GSHL 3A play with a victory over the Thunder.

Cassidy Garner was one of three Prairie players to reach double figures with a game-high 18 points. Brooke Walling added 16 and Jozie Tangeman added 14. Eva Winsheimer led Mountain View with eight.

PRAIRIE 68, MOUNTAIN VIEW 15

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Eva Winsheimer 8 Kayla Huckins 1, Emily VanNess 0, Dejah Wilson 3, Bethani Cobb 1, Mollie Doyle, 2 Arielle Pinzone 0, Gillian Murphy 0, Olivia Hood 0, Annalei Santos 1. Totals 5 (2) 5-8 15

PRAIRIE — Sarina Martinez 0, Allie Corral 5, Kazz Parks 3, Jozie Tangeman 14, Mallory Williams 4, Grace Prom 8, Malaika Quigley 0, Haley Reed 0, Cassidy Gardner 18, Brooke Walling 16. Totals 25 (7) 11-17 68

Mtn. View 6 3 2 4–15

Prairie 21 26 19 2–68

JV — Prairie won; C — Prairie won