Portland – The Oregon State Medical Examiner has confirmed that a Portland woman found dead in a downtown parking garage succumbed to hypothermia after being outside in freezing temperatures.

The woman has been identified as Karen Lee Batts, 52.

Central Precinct officers responded to the parking garage Saturday after getting a report that a woman had been removing her clothing while appearing to struggle in the cold weather.

She was dead when officers and paramedics arrived.